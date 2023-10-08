Camping for a Cure is next weekend– check out all the fun fall activities offered in support of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center!

Come out to Kemper Williams Park in Patterson from October 13-15, 2023 for Camping for a Cure’s annual event to raise money for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center! Organizers welcome anyone that wants to hangout for the day, enjoy activities, or book a camping spot to spend the weekend in support of a great cause!

Camping for a Cure is organized by a group of local volunteers who raise money for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “At our 2022 event, we raised $3500 dollars for the Cancer Center–We hope to raise even more for our next events,” reads their official website. “No matter the age, we have something for everyone. This event is a perfect way to get the kids out of the house!” Come out with a tent, a camper, or more and enjoy a 1-2 night stay with a complimentary Sunday breakfast. If you are interested in registering to camp, please download the form here.

If camping isn’t for you, don’t worry– locals are welcome for a day and enjoy all the fabulous activities provided! Camping for a Cure will include a kid zone with bounce houses, hayrides, a petting zoo, and even a spooky contest that kids and parents love, a chili cook-off, a vintage/new car show, a live raffle, a camper decorations contest, live music, and a costume contest, followed by trick or treating. Entry fee is $5, with all proceeds going towards supporting the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center mission. Check out the official weekend itinerary here.

For more information about Camping for a Cure and their 2023 event, please visit their website or call (985) 262-8757.