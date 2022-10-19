Cannata’s presents Drink Pink event benefiting MBP

October 19, 2022

Cannata’s invites the community to come out and Drink Pink with Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins, tonight from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A donation of $15 per person will be collected to support Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in the fight to support, cure, and ultimately end breast cancer.


Your donation includes a custom souvenir glass, swag bag, wine tasting, and signature cocktail samplings including:

  • Notorious Pink
  • Bieler Rose
  • Jax Sauvignon Blanc
  • El Coto Rioja White
  • Jax Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Three Finger Jack Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Ancient Peaks Renegade Red
  • Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

Register for the Drink Pink event, or just show up ready to have some fun! The event will take place at Cannata’s West Houma location at 6289 West Park Ave. in Houma.

STAFF
