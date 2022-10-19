Cannata’s presents Drink Pink event benefiting MBP

Cannata’s invites the community to come out and Drink Pink with Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins, tonight from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A donation of $15 per person will be collected to support Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in the fight to support, cure, and ultimately end breast cancer.

Your donation includes a custom souvenir glass, swag bag, wine tasting, and signature cocktail samplings including:

Notorious Pink

Bieler Rose

Jax Sauvignon Blanc

El Coto Rioja White

Jax Cabernet Sauvignon

Three Finger Jack Cabernet Sauvignon

Ancient Peaks Renegade Red

Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon

Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

Register for the Drink Pink event, or just show up ready to have some fun! The event will take place at Cannata’s West Houma location at 6289 West Park Ave. in Houma.