CASA of Terrebonne announce Pairings for a Purpose event

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Terrebonne is excited to announce it will host its first annual Pairing for a Purpose event on Friday, August 12, at the Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The organization invites you to come and enjoy an evening of fun for a great purpose. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, signature cocktails, culinary cuisines, and an auction.

All proceeds will benefit CASA of Terrebonne, a non-profit organization that serves as an independent objective presence in the courts, as a voice for neglected children. The mission of CASA of Terrebonne, Inc. is to be an independent and objective presence in the courts to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in foster care in Terrebonne Parish. CASA promotes and supports quality volunteer advocacy to help assure each child a safe, permanent and nurturing home.

Tickets for the event are $75.00 per person and can be purchased online here. For more information, contact CASA of Terrebonne at 985-876-0250.