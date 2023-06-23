CASA of Terrebonne to host 2nd Annual Pairings for a Purpose

CASA of Terrebonne is pleased to announce our 2nd Annual “Pairings for a Purpose” event on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at HTV10 Studio from 6:30 – 9 pm. Please join us for a fun evening to eat, drink and support children in foster care. There will be live entertainment, signature cocktails paired with local food delights, and a live auction.

Tickets for the event are $75.00 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available!

Each year over four thousand children in Louisiana enter into complex social welfare and juvenile court proceedings. They are innocent victims of abuse, neglect and/or abandonment. We recruit, train and supervise community volunteers to serve as a child’s voice in court. A judge appoints these volunteers to stay with each case until it is closed, and the child is placed in a safe, stable and permanent home. For many children, their CASA will be the one constant adult presence while they are in foster care.

Proceeds from “Pairings for a Purpose” will enable CASA to continue to offer its much-needed help to children and families in our community.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/pairingsforapurpose.