CASA of Terrebonne to host Second Annual CASA Cookie Exchange and Christmas Sweater Party

CASA of Terrebonne will host its Second Annual CASA Cookie Exchange and Christmas Sweater Party this Friday December 16 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Anyone who is interested in becoming a part of the CASA of Terrebonne community is invited to attend, as well as current CASA volunteers.

Participants are asked to bring tasty treats, and wear tacky a Christmas sweater. Guests will swap cookies, enjoy games, and gain knowledge about CASA. “The Cookie Exchange and Christmas Sweater Party is a perfect opportunity to meet other CASAs, have fun and learn more about the importance of the services we provide. Please join us,” said Valentine Verdin, CASA of Terrebonne Advocate Supervisor.

Contact Sulma Reyes at 985-876-0250 with any questions. Guests must RSVP here. The event will be held at the CASA of Terrebonne office, located at 402 Canal St, in Houma.