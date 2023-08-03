Cassidy’s Office Hosts Constituent Assistance Event in Houma

Next Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) will host a Constituent Assistance Event in Houma for constituents in Terrebonne Parish who need assistance with federal agencies ranging from the Social Security Administration to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. A staff member for Senator Cassidy will be on hand to help constituents fill out privacy release forms.

The event will take place from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (Conference Room), located at 6133 Hwy. 311 in Houma.