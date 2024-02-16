Cast Iron Cookoff Returns to Downtown Houma

Looking to taste unique, delicious cuisine while enjoying live music and family-friendly fun? The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC returns to Downtown Houma Saturday, February 24 from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

More than 30 cooking teams will be cooking their best dishes for guests to taste. The rules for the cookoff are anything goes – so long as it’s cooked in cast iron cookware. The list of dishes planned for Saturday’s event include pork birria tacos, chili with pork belly dumpling, shrimp etouffee, seafood and corn bisque, ribeye rangoons, poodoo wonton tacos, cheeseburger sliders, and much more.

Beep Beep and the Jeeps will provide live music throughout the day. Children can also enjoy (free) balloon animals and face painting with Magical Entertainment. Local artists and crafters will also showcase their artwork in the Rotary Centennial Plaza.

Admission to the event is $5; children under 5 can enter for free. There will be drinks and sweets for sale. With your paid entry, you will receive a ticket to vote for your favorite dish for the coveted People’s Choice award.

Before the cookoff, those wanting to explore Downtown Houma can participate in the Cast Iron Crawl. The crawl is a pub crawl/scavenger hunt that leads participants through downtown with a bingo card of fun activities to do at local restaurants, bars, and downtown landmarks that lead to the Cast Iron Cookoff. Completed cards can be entered into a drawing for gift cards to downtown merchants. Get all the details on the crawl and tickets at https://houmacrawl.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Main Street/Goode Street entrance to Cookoff starting at 10 a.m. Your Crawl ticket includes entry into the Cookoff.

All proceeds benefit the many service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma in our community. This year, the cookoff will dedicate a larger portion of proceeds to stock START Corporations’ food pantry for local veterans year round. Visit www.houmarotary.org/castiron for more information on the cookoff.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Transech LLC, Explore Houma, Coburn Supply Co. of Houma, Synergy Bank, Superior Tire Service, P3 Global Personnel LLC, Bow2Stern, Gulf Inland Contractors, Bayou Signs, Houma Downtown Development Corporation, b1 Bank, David Ohlmeyer Allstate Insurance, United Community Bank, Coastal Mechanical Contractors, South Louisiana Bank, Terminix, Craig Hebert Architect, HTV10, St. Martin and Bourque Attorneys At Law, and Magnum Mud.