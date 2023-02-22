Cast Iron Cookoff set for Saturday

Looking to taste great Cajun dishes while enjoying live music and family-friendly fun? The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC returns to Downtown Houma this Saturday, February 25 from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

More than 30 cooking teams will be cooking their best dishes for guests to taste. The rules for the cookoff are anything goes – so long as it’s cooked in cast iron cookware. The list of dishes planned for Saturday’s event include boudin burritos, rabbit sauce piquant, crawfish cornbread pancakes, roast beef sliders, shrimp and grits, street tacos, beignets, and much more.

Beep Beep and the Jeeps will provide live music throughout the day. Children can also enjoy (free) balloon animals and face painting with Magical Entertainment. Local artists will also showcase and sell their original artwork. Admission to the event is $5; children under 5 can enter for free. There will be drinks and sweets for sale. With your paid entry, you will receive a ticket to vote for your favorite dish for the coveted People’s Choice award.

Before the cookoff, those wanting to explore downtown Houma can participate in the Cast Iron Crawl. The crawl is a pub crawl/scavenger hunt that leads participants through downtown with a bingo card of fun activities to do at local restaurants, bars, and downtown landmarks. Completed cards can be entered into a drawing for gift cards to downtown merchants. Get all the details on the crawl and tickets at https://houmacrawl.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Main Street/Goode Street entrance to Cookoff starting at 10 a.m.

All proceeds benefit the many service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma in our community. This year, the cookoff will dedicate a larger portion of proceeds to purchase and donate carbon monoxide monitors to the 13 fire districts in Terrebonne Parish. Visit www.houmarotary.org/castiron for more information on the cookoff.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Transech LLC, Explore Houma, Synergy Bank, Coburn Supply Company, Bow 2 Stern, P3 Global Personnel, Pelican Waste & Debris, Terrebonne General Health System, United Community Bank, HTV 10, South Louisiana Bank, Dennis Elfert Attorney at Law, b1 Bank, Terminix, Downtown Tire LLC, Bayou Signs Outdoor, Houma Downtown Development Corporation, and Lowland Construction.