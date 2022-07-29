Catholic Community Center continues to aid lower Lafourche

The Catholic Community Center of Galliano is pleased to announce its thrift store will open its doors to the public on Monday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center reopened its food bank on July 15, providing essential items to families in need. The return of the community center is a great milestone for the community following Ida. The CCC plays an important role in Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Grand Isle, and Lockport. The center operates a food bank and thrift store, which is also used as a disaster supply distribution location when needed.

The community center hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 4 p.m. at the new location at the IGA shopping center.

Residents must provide the following documentation and meet the following requirements to be deemed eligible for assistance:

Proof of residency in Lafourche Parish

Currently receiving food stamps (SNAP) and/or currently receiving SSI or combined household thresholds per size of household

Driver’s License or ID

Proof of residency (utility bill, e.t.c)

Proof of income (paystubs, SSI letter, SSA letter, etc.)

For more information, contact Tricha Gross at 985-632-6859 or email tgross@htdiocese.org.