Catholic Foundation Announces St. Joseph Dinner to support seminarians

Diocesan Administrator Rev. P.J. Madden and The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have announced the date of the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux. This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of our diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians.

The event will begin with cocktails at 6:30 pm and dinner to follow at 7:00 pm. Individual tickets for the evening are $175 and can be purchased, along with other sponsor levels available, through the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana at catholicfoundationsl.org, or by calling 985-850-3122.

“We are looking forward to hosting St. Joseph’s Dinner as a way to gather our community together in thanksgiving for all of their generous support. Our past dinners were a huge success, where our parishioners came together to celebrate their generosity and faith. We are eager to host this event again while taking the time to support our seminarians and to recognize and honor our parishioners across our diocese,” stated Fr. Madden.

For more information about the dinner please contact executive director Amy Ponson at 985-850- 3122 or aponson@htdiocese.org.