A reminder that the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner is in less than two weeks, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux!

This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of our diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians. Speakers for the evening include Fr. Mitch Semar, director of vocations to the priesthood, and seminarian Ryan Thibodaux.

The event will begin with cocktails at 6:30 pm and dinner to follow at 7:00 pm. Individual tickets for the evening are $175 and can be purchased, along with other sponsor levels available, through the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana at catholicfoundationsl.org, or by calling 985-850-3122.

Three amazing stewards who have supported seminarian education through their time, talent and treasure — Frankie Ayo Jones, Jamie and Gerard Gravois, will be recognized that evening.

For more information about the dinner please contact executive director Amy Ponson at 985- 850-3122 or aponson@htdiocese.org.