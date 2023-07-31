CCA Bayou Chapter to host Annual Banquet

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, CCA Louisiana’s Bayou Chapter will host their Annual Banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.

The banquet will include a live and silent auction, raffle items, and more. An annual CCA Membership is included with the purchase of each ticket. Tickets are $75 per person, $650 per table of 8, and $1,000 per VIP table of 8.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please call Brandon Andrews at (985) 952-9200. For more information about CCA Louisiana Bayou Chapter, please visit their Facebook.