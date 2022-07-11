CCA to host Fishing Seminar in Houma

The Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana (CCA) announced it will be hosting its Bayou Chapter Fishing Seminar on Thursday, July 21, from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 p.m.

The annual seminar will be held at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, and will discuss tips and tricks to fishing, and the latest news on fisheries. The seminar will feature a stellar line up of guest speakers, including Jeff Delieux, Captain Tommy Pellegrin, David Cresson, and Camp Matens. Guests will listen and interact with guest speakers about how to win a tarpon rodeo, and receive updated fishing, conservation and advocacy reports.

Jambalaya dinner along with refreshments and beer will be served. The seminar is free for all CCA members and their guests. To RSVP for the seminar contact Brandon Andrews at brandon@ccalouisiana.com.

The objective of CCA is to conserve, promote and enhance the present and future availability of these coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public.