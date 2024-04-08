Celebrate 2024 National Library Week at the LPPL with these activities

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK 2024: National Library Week (April 7-13, 2024) is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support.

The theme for National Library Week 2024 is “Ready, Set, Library,” illustrating the idea that in our always-online world, libraries give us a green light to something truly special: a place to connect with others, learn new skills, and focus on what matters most.

At the library’s author talks, workshops, and book clubs, Americans can connect with fellow enthusiasts and local experts while building relationships that will last a lifetime.

No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey—preparing for a new career, launching a business, or raising a family—the library provides an inclusive and supportive community where everyone belongs.