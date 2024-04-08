Celebrate 2024 National Library Week at the LPPL with these activities

Wilbert Joseph Adams, Sr.April 8, 2024
Originally written and posted by Lafourche Parish Public Library via their website.
Spirit, let’s hear it, library lovers! Lafourche Parish Public Library invites you to come out for our first ever Spirit Week in celebration of National Library Week, April 8-13, 2024!
The local library will have themed activities at different branches every day during Spirit Week, including promos, themed dress days, crafts, and more. Check out the schedule of events below and make plans to join us!
- Monday, April 8, 2024: Ready, Set, Library! Day
- Libraries give us a “green light” to something truly special: a place to connect with others, learn new skills, & focus on what matters most. Kick off National Library Week with these activities:
- Drop in to snap your picture with our newly designed jumbo library cards!
- Upgrade your old library card to our newly designed library card for free.
- We Want to Know: What does your library give you the “green light” to do? (Visit our branches or social media to share!)
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024: LPPLibrary Colors Day
- Celebrate National Library Workers Day by showing up & out in our library colors & recognizing our stellar staff! Celebrate LPPLibrary Colors Day with these activities:
- Wear LPPL colors – blue or green – or a library shirt to the library today to show your spirit!
- Honor staff members who always make your day by filling out a Staff Star to recognize them. Snap a selfie with a staff member who always goes out of their way to provide you with stellar customer service!
- We Want to Know: What is your most unexpected Lafourche Parish Public Library “perk”? (Visit our branches or social media to share!)
- Wednesday, April 10, 2024: Where the Wild Things Are Day
- Pay homage to the many great children’s authors who adorn our shelves in honor of Library Outreach Day and our staff who regularly bring library services & resources out into the parish to be enjoyed by our community’s kids (and kids at heart!) Celebrate Where the Wild Things Are Day with these activities:
- Wear animal print or “wild” clothing & accessories!
- At our Creation Station, draw/trace your favorite children’s book cover … but then put your own spin on it! We will display the redesigned covers in the library for everyone to enjoy.
- We Want to Know: Which children’s book is your absolute favorite? (Visit our branches or social media to share!)
- Thursday, April 11, 2024: Throwback Day
-
- Pull out all of your library nostalgia for Throwback Thursday! We are paying tribute to the good ol’ days today. Celebrate Throwback Day with these activities:
- Wear a vintage library shirt (or something that makes you feel like a kid again!)
- Drop in to snap a photo with your fave childhood book and/or bring in an old library card or library memorabilia to share & pose with in your throwback pic.
- We Want to Know: What is your favorite Summer Experience theme of the past? (Visit our branches or social media to share!)
- Friday, April 12: “Book” It to the Library Day
- If you’re a library lover, there’s a pretty strong chance that you love books. Well, “book” it to the library … today, we are all about them! Celebrate “Book” It to the Library Day with these activities:
- Fill a bag of books & magazines from our book sale for $2, while supplies last. Bags will be provided!
- At our Creation Station, make your own bookmark or snap a brilliant BookFace photo!
- We Want to Know: What is your favorite book and/or genre? (Visit our branches or social media to share!) ATTENTION: Bayou Blue, Choctaw, Gheens, & Raceland will celebrate “Book” It to the Library Day on Monday, 4/15.
- Saturday, April 13: Ready, Set, Go … to the Library! Day
- Libraries keep both our minds & bodies active. Ready, set, go … to the library today. We will race you there! Celebrate Ready, Set, Go … to the Library! Day with these activities:
- Throw on your favorite sports gear or team apparel!
- Dash over to the library & pick up a Library Olympics Reading Challenge card. Complete the challenge & turn in your card by the end of April for a prize.
- We Want to Know: What’s your favorite library activity/program? (Visit our branches or social media to share!) ATTENTION: Bayou Blue, Choctaw, Gheens, & Raceland will celebrate Ready, Set, Go … to the Library! Day on Tuesday, 4/16.
NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK 2024: National Library Week (April 7-13, 2024) is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support.
The theme for National Library Week 2024 is “Ready, Set, Library,” illustrating the idea that in our always-online world, libraries give us a green light to something truly special: a place to connect with others, learn new skills, and focus on what matters most.
At the library’s author talks, workshops, and book clubs, Americans can connect with fellow enthusiasts and local experts while building relationships that will last a lifetime.
No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey—preparing for a new career, launching a business, or raising a family—the library provides an inclusive and supportive community where everyone belongs.
For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Facebook or website.