Celebrate 50 years of service with Junior Auxiliary of Houma

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is commemorating 50 years of service in Terrebonne Parish with a celebratory 50 Year Reception and opening of a temporary library exhibit on Saturday, June 3 from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Main Library.

The reception will honor JA of Houma’s community partners, supporters, and members over the years. It is open to the public and refreshments will be provided. The library exhibit features photos, memorabilia, and milestones since JA of Houma was first formed. The exhibit will be on display until July 30.

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a non-profit organization of local women who volunteer their time to be active and constructive community participants and to assume leadership roles in meeting community needs. Junior Auxiliary provides the member with the opportunity to serve and to be a vital part of the community.

Over the last 50 years, more than 530 JA of Houma members have volunteered countless hours to nearly 160 service projects vital to the quality of life for the underserved in our community.

JA of Houma was formed in 1973 and received its charter in 1975. The first president of JA of Houma was Mrs. Glenny Lee Buquet. The Houma chapter is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA) formed in Greenville, MS on November 3, 1941 where the goal was to unite resources and serve the less fortunate in communities with a focus on children.

Presently, JA of Houma has 51 active members and 148 associate and life members. Their mission is to provide charitable services beneficial to our local community that focus on providing physical and emotional support to those in need, with a particular emphasis on children. This year’s focus is on 8 service projects including work with the MacDonell Children’s Home and providing shoes to hundreds of children through Santa’s Sneakers.

To learn more about JA of Houma and their 50th anniversary, visit www.jaofhouma.com/celebrating-50-years-of-service.