Celebrate Black History Month by exploring Thrive Together’s 2nd Annual StoryWalk

Thrive Together Nonprofit, in partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Houma Main Street, Crescent Midstream, and Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum, is excited to present their 2nd Annual February StoryWalk in honor of Black History Month.

“Members of the Thrive Embracing the Arts Committee have selected two books written by Black authors in celebration of Black History Month,” explained Monique Clark, Secretary for Thrive Together. “Our StoryWalk promotes literacy and exercise, because families can go to the area together and read the full book on the poster boards while walking. We’ve expanded our StoryWalk to include even more activities, games and learning, and we are very excited about this year.”

The two selected books are I Am Enough by Grace Byers, and Dancing in the Wings by Debbie Allen. StoryWalk boards for Dancing in the Wings will be available outside the Downtown Houma Courthouse, and I Am Enough will be available at Maple Park. Both books will be on display for families to enjoy through the end of February.

In addition to the month-long StoryWalk, Thrive Together will host a free flagship event on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. outside the Houma Courthouse. Families are invited to come enjoy a reading of I Am Enough, snacks and refreshments, a scavenger hunt with prizes, dancing, singing, and a special event– a drum making workshop and drum playing with the FiYaYa Indian Club, in partnership with the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum. Families will also be able to take photos with an arch from Blondie Balloons and Magical Moments PhotoBooth.

For more information about this upcoming event and the month-long StoryWalk, please visit Thrive Together’s Facebook page.