Celebrate Easter on the Bayou with these local Egg Hunts, Bunny Photos, Brunches, and more!

Looking for ways to celebrate Easter on the Bayou? Look no further! Whether you want to eat, shop, hunt for some eggs, or get an adorable photo with the Easter Bunny, lots of local businesses are offering fun ways to enjoy the holiday over the next few weekends.

Living Word Church’s Easter Candy Hunt – Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at 1916 Hwy 311 in Schriever – Enjoy plenty of candy, family photo ops, games, bubbles, and a rabbit petting station.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at 1309 Bayou Gardens Boulevard – Enjoy face painting, an obstacle course jump house, snowballs, nachos, hamburgers and hotdogs, an awesome Easter egg hunt (with some special eggs) and of course a visit from the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera and Easter basket and get ready to have a great time!

Easter Sip and Shop – Sunday, March 24, 2024 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 4266 W Main Street Suite 500 – Get ready for spring fun at the Easter Sip and Shop event hosted by Da Boot Nutrition. You can shop with some of the best local vendors and purchase unique, handcrafted items. And here’s the best part—you can take spring photos with live bunnies that come free with any purchase at Da Boot Nutrition! This event is perfect for the whole family, so don’t forget to bring your little ones and let them get their photo taken. Plus, there’s an exciting chance to win some fantastic prizes. We’re thrilled to welcome spring with you and your family. The vendors in attendance include Lil’ Sweet Pea’s Boutique, Ohana Candles, Cajun Soul Sisters, Lemons and Crumbs, Love and October, Southern Paint Designs, Bayou Boards, Gimme’ that Sugar, Topanga Scents, and Rebel War Pig Designs. Kristy Fabre will perform live music.

Easter Lunch with the Bunny – Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Flanagan’s – Come see the Easter Bunny at Flanagan’s for Easter Lunch! Bring your own camera to take photos with our bunny! Flanagan’s will be serving their Regular Menu plus Bottomless Mimosas and a few Chef Specials. To Make Reservations, please call 985-447-7771.

Bayou Blue Recreation Spring Fling – Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at 200 Mazerac Street – Come out for indoor crafts, Easter Bunny photos, bounce houses, Easter Egg Hunt, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, and drinks.

Easter Minis – Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Paisley Park – Story to Tell Photography will be at Paisley Park Resale for Easter Minis! Come out for $10.00 Easter images with the talented Courtney Cormier behind the lens. Images will be edited and emailed for download! Mrs. Jen will have a special Easter Egg Hunt for Moms, Dads and caregivers around the store for an extra fun surprise.

Life Church Easter Egg Hunt – Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at 2324 Couteau Road – Come out on Palm Sunday for their Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Bring your family, friends, and Easter Baskets!

EasterPalooza Family Day – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Couteau Baptist Church– Prepare for a day filled with craft booths, bounce houses, Easter Egg Hunts, face paint/ balloon art by Frank & Tammy Chiasson, and more. This event is a great family outing. All activities are free. Concessions will be sold.

Grady V’s Easter Brunch – Sunday, March 31, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Grady V’s – Bring the family out to Grady V’s for a fun-filled Easter Sunday Brunch and photos with the Easter Bunny! Adults: $39, Children Under 10: $15. By reservation only, click here for reservations.

Easter Bunny Photos – Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Zydeco Harley-Davidson – Bring your kids to get a picture with Big Fuzzy!

Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at 218 F O P Court – Join Rep. Jessica Domangue and Houma Republican Women for an Easter Egg Hunt at Houma Airbase

Park, Brooke’s Snowballs, a jump house from Fun n the Sun Inflatables, make an Easter Peep House, Easter Treats from Best Bakery, Potato Sack Races and other Easter Fun Games.