Celebrate freedom at Thibodaux’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will return for its 2nd year on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at MLK Park in Thibodaux. All businesses, teams, social groups, families, and more are invited to come out and celebrate a day of freedom in the park!

Juneteenth, also referred to as America’s Second Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Celebrations date as far back as 1865, originating in Galveston, Texas, and eventually making their way across the country.

Traig Wagner, Sr., the organizer of Thibodaux’s Juneteenth Festival, explained the importance of celebrating this federal holiday. “Recognizing this day is a big deal, because it feels like validation. It’s a truly inclusive celebration,” said Wagner in a 2023 interview. “While it may be about one particular race, it is about celebrating everyone. It is so important for our kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids to educate themselves on the origins of this holiday and why it is celebrated.”

Thibodaux’s Juneteenth celebration will include crafts, drinks, live music, games for kids, spoken word poetry, a raffle, guest speakers, and more for attendees to enjoy. Juneteenth shirts will also be available for $25 in support of the event, and may be ordered here. Check out the schedule of events below:

10:00 AM – F.E.N.I.X Yoga Class

1:00 PM – D.J. South

2:00 PM – Spoken Word (various artists)

2:15 PM – Gee Twirlers

2:30 PM – Latainia Young (guest speaker)

3:00 PM – Juneteenth Quiz (C.M. Washington)

3:30 PM – "US" Award Presentation (Ms. Lynn Jackson and R.E.C.C.)

4:15 PM – Ghana Raffle

4:30 PM – Generation Mix (live music)

For more information about the upcoming Juneteenth Freedom Festival, please call Traig Wagner, Sr. at (985) 709-4443.