Celebrate Louisiana Authors Month with the Lafourche Library

October is Louisiana Authors Month and the Lafourche Parish Public Library is gearing up to host a fall fair for book lovers!

LPPL invites all book lovers and aspiring writers to attend its Louisiana Author Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the library’s Thibodaux Branch. The fair will provide guests with an opportunity to meet and network with their favorite local authors, learn about their books and creative process, and receive writing and publishing tips.. The event will feature the following authors: Trisha Hukins, Terry Lindsey, Jamie Mayes, Diana Riley, Scott Smallwood, Gwen St. Romain, Gena Vitale, Myron Wright, and Reverend Norman Edwards Sr.

Guests can purchase autographed copies of the book of their choice to add to their personal library or give as a gift this holiday season.

The Louisiana Author Fair will take place at LPPL’s Thibodaux Branch, located at 705 West Fifth Street from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public

For more information, visit LPPL on Facebook.