Celebrate National Coffee Day with Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center

September 29 is National Coffee Day and Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is partnering with the Wellness Center to celebrate with local coffee lovers! The fitness center will host “Flow and Joe”, inviting the community to begin their day with a one hour yoga class and a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

The classes will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29. PiYo Flow will be from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. at the Fitness Center, located at 726 N Acadia Rd. In addition to the PiYo Flow class, Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host a mindfulness yoga class later that morning at 10 a.m. The yoga classes are free for members of Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center and $10 for non-members.

Registration for the classes can be completed by visiting the Member Service desk or by calling (985) 493-4950.