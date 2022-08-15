Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with Lafourche Parish Public Library

August 20th is National Honey Bee Day and the Lafourche Parish Library System is gearing up to celebrate the champion pollinator! Throughout the next two weeks, Lafourche Parish Library Branches will host programs, discussing the role honey bees play in the world’s ecosystem, our responsibilities as humans, and how to be “Bee Friendly.”

The events will feature special guest speakers and arts and crafts for all ages at the following Lafourche Parish Library branches:

Bayou Bayou:

“Busy Bees Story Time for All Ages”: Monday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

“Rock Bee for Teens”: Monday, Aug. 15, at 3:30 a.m.

“Bee Slime for Teens”: Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 3:30 a.m.

Choctaw:

“Bee Kind Inspirational Art for Adults: Monday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.

“Beehive Craft & Honey Tasting for All Ages: Thursday, Aug. 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gheens:

Honey Bee Guests Speaker for All Ages: Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m.

Larose:

“Honey Bee Story Time & Craft for All Ages”: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m.

Lockport:

“Bee Painting for Ages +13” : Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 3:30 p.m.

“Honey Bees Story Time for All Ages” : Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

Raceland:

“Honeycomb Hive Wall Art for Teens”: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m.

“Beehive Decorations for Adults” : Monday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m.

“Welcome to Our Hive Wreath for Adults: Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m.

Thibodaux

“Bee Happy Story Time for All Ages” : Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11:15 a.m.

For more information, visit the Lafourche Parish Library website.