Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13, 2024 at Terrebonne Parish Library

Ready, set, library! National Library Week is April 7–13, 2024, and Terrebonne Parish Library encourages everyone in the community to visit the library to take part in the festivities and explore all the library has to offer.

Libraries give us a green light to experience something truly special: a place to connect with others, learn new skills, and pursue our passions through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. Terrebonne Parish Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources, including e-books, databases, study rooms, meeting rooms, and much more.

And libraries play a pivotal role in economic development by providing resources and support for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. Terrebonne Parish Library supports Terrebonne Parish with services such as resume assistance, computer classes, small business programs and business databases.

No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey—preparing for a new career, launching a business, raising a family, or settling into retirement—Terrebonne Parish Library offers the resources and support you need and an inclusive and supportive community where you will feel welcome.

So, get ready to explore, become inspired, and connect with others this National Library Week. Terrebonne Parish Library is there for you, all the way to the finish line.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

Terrebonne Parish Library System will celebrate with programs across all nine library branches. Times and dates are as follows:

Main:

Solar Eclipse Celebration – Monday, April 8 @ 1:00 PM

Genealogy Hidden Gems – Adults – Tuesday, April 9 @ 6:00 PM

Crocheting for Beginners – Adults – Tuesday, April 9 @ 6:00 PM

Intro to the Internet – Adults – Wednesday, April 10 @ 2:00 PM

Beginning Sewing – Adults – Wednesday, April 10 @ 6:00 PM

The African American: Many Rivers to Cross Documentary – Thursday, April 11 @ 6:30 PM

Puzzled Folks of the Jigsaw Variety – Adults – Thursday, April 11 @ 6:00 PM

Starting Stitches Sewing Group – Adults – Thursday, April 11 @ 10:00 AM

Creative Lab Open Hours – Adults – Thursday, April 11 @ 5:00 PM

Diamond Painting – Adults – Friday, April 12 @ 10:00 AM

Chauvin:

National Library Week Book Character Scavenger Hung – All Week

Kids Take & Makes DIY Bookmarks – All Week

Coffee Filter Flowers Craft – Kids – Monday, April 8 @ 4:00 PM

Crafty Ladies Sewing Group – Adults – Tuesday, April 9 @ 9:00 AM

Dulac:

Makey Makey Banana Piano STEM Activity – Kids – Monday & Tuesday @ 3:00 PM

Sewing and Scrapbooking – Adults – Wednesday, April 10 @ 10:00 AM

LSU AgCenter Nutrition Class – Adults – Thursday, April 11 at 10:30 AM

Flower Canvas Painting – Adults – Thursday, April 11 @ 12:00 Noon

Coffee and Community History – Friday, April 12 @ 12:00 Noon

Dularge:

National Library Week Bookmark Design Challenge – Kids – All Week

National Library Week Story Time and Craft – Kids – Monday, April 8 @ 3:30 PM

Lego Free Play – Kids – Tuesday, April 9 @ 3:30 PM

Oil Painting with Gail LeCompte – Adults – Tuesday, April 9 @ 9:30 AM (Registration Required)

Mexican Train Dominoes – Adults – Wednesday, April 10 @ 1:00 PM

Sew/So Good Quilters – Adults – Thursday, April 11 @ 9:00 AM

Teen Pick-a-Craft or Game – Thursday, April 11 @ 3:00 PM

East Houma:

National Library Week Spy Challenge – All Week

Tiny Tots Story Time – Kids (ages 2-4) – Wednesday, April 10 @ 10:00 AM

Community Resource & Health Fair – Friday, April 12 @ 1:00 PM

Butterfly Door Hanger Craft – Adults – Saturday, April 13 @ 1:00 PM (Registration required)

Gibson:

Adult Book Club – Monday, April 8 A@ 12:30 PM

Scrabble Club – Wednesday, April 10 @ 12:30 PM

National Library Week/Earth Day Story Time – Kids – Thursday, April 11 @ 2:00 PM

Happy Sewing Class – Adults – Friday, April 12 @ 9:00 AM

North:

Play Café Story Time and Play Group – Kids – Sunday, April 7 @ 2:00 PM

Solar Eclipse Party – Monday, April 8 @ 1:00 PM

Family Story Time and Book Trivia – Tuesday, April 9 @ 5:30 PM

Crafternoons – Kids – Wednesday, April 11 @ 3:00 PM

Book Bingo – Kids – Thursday, April 11 @ 6:00 PM

National Library Week Scavenger Hunt– Kids/Teens – Thursday, April 11 @ 4:00 PM

Open Play Café – Kids – Friday, April 12 @ 10:00 AM

Board Games – Kids – All Day Saturday, April 13th

Contact information and directions for each Terrebonne Parish Library branch can be found at the Terrebonne Parish Library website. All libraries programs are free and open to the public.