Celebrate National Play-Doh Day with LPPL

September 16 is National Play-Doh Day and the Lafourche Parish Public Library is celebrating America’s favorite childhood activity with events for all ages this week. LPPL will host play dough activities at the following branches in the days leading up to the national holiday:

Bayou Blue: Play Dough How-To for teens – Wednesday, September 14, at 3 p.m.

Bayou Blue: Play Dough Fun for kids- Thursday, September 15, at 4 p.m.

Choctaw: Play Dough Afternoon for all ages – Tuesday, September 13, at 4 p.m.

Gheens: Play Dough Play for kids – Tuesday, September 13, at 4 p.m.

Lockport: Sensory Play for ages 0-5 – Thursday, September 15, at 11 a.m.

Raceland: 2D Play Dough Shapes for Kids – Tuesday, September 13, at 4 p.m.

Raceland: Marshmallow Play Dough- Thursday, September 15, at 4 p.m.

Thibodaux: DIY Play Dough for all ages – Wednesday, September 14, at 5 p.m.

Select branches requires registration, which can be completed by stopping the library, giving a call, or online at www.Lafourche.org