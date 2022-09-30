Celebrate Star Wars Reads Month with LPPL

Tomorrow kicks off Star Wars Read Month and Lafourche Parish Public Libraries are gearing up for the month long celebration with special events and activities. “A good book will take you on a galactic journey far far away, and our libraries are stocked full of stellar stories, so check us out,” reads a statement from LPPL. While supplies last, you can upgrade your library card to a Baby Yoda library card for free. LPPL invites Star Wars lovers to visit the following locations to have a galactic good time:

Yoda Origami Class : Gheens, Tuesday, October 4, at 4 p.m. (ages 10-17)

Star Wars Paper Lantern Class: Larose, on Wednesday, October 5, at 4:15 p.m. (ages 11-16)

Star Wars Bingo: Raceland, Thursday, October 6, at 4 p.m. (all ages)

Star Wars Steam: Thibodaux, Monday, October 10, at 2 p.m. (ages 8-12)

Star Wars Bingo: Choctaw, Monday, October 10, at 3 p.m. (ages 5-11)

Stellar Star Wars Crafts: Raceland, Monday, October 10, at 4 p.m. (all ages)

Star Wars Bingo: Bayou Blue, Tuesday, October 11, at 3 p.m. (all ages)

Participants will also have an opportunity to snap an epic selfie with their favorite Star Wars characters as characters will be visiting all branches throughout the month of October. For more information, visit LPPL online.