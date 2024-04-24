Celebrate the Bayou Heritage at the 2024 Pirates & Boots Festival

Lexi Ann Guidry “Lexi Lou”April 24, 2024
Mark your calendars for a day of fun and festivity as Keep Terrebonne Beautiful proudly presents the 2024 Pirates & Boots Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Houma Downtown Marina! Join us from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an unforgettable celebration of our rich bayou heritage, all while supporting Keep Terrebonne Beautiful’s mission to prevent litter and beautify Terrebonne Parish.
Explore the vibrant Bayou Bazaar, a treasure trove of arts and crafts, offering unique, locally crafted goods. Savor delicious eats from the Captain’s Galley food court, featuring MyFoods, Lemons and Crumbs, Ceaux’s Catering and Treats, Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse, Bayouland Cooking, Bee Cool Snowballs, and more! Indulge your taste buds in a variety of cuisines, from savory barbecue to sweet treats.
Family-friendly fun awaits at Shipmate Shores, with activities for all ages, including interactive exhibits from LUMCON’s R/V Acadiana, Terrebonne Parish Library, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, and more. Kids will love the photo booth, face painting, and entertainment provided by our community partners.
The festival will also feature live music on the Blackbeard’s Bounty Stage! Don’t miss performances by talented local artists such as Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers, GoodCompany, Hunter Courville & Cajun Fever, Whiskey Bay Rovers, and MJ Dardar.
Keep Terrebonne Beautiful extends its heartfelt thanks to our generous supporters for making this event possible: Representative Jessica Domangue, Morrison, David A. Waitz Engineering & Surveying Inc., Smile Doctors by DN Orthodontics, Keep Louisiana Beautiful – Love the Boot, Gulf South Risk Services, Terrebonne General Health System, Houma Downtown Development Corporation, Busy Bee Clinic, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Mike Levron Productions, Explore Houma and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.
Join us on April 27 for a day of community spirit and cultural celebration at the Pirates & Boots Festival! Together, let’s keep Terrebonne Parish beautiful.
For more information, visit our website www.keepterrebonnebeautiful.org.