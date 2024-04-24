Celebrate the Bayou Heritage at the 2024 Pirates & Boots Festival

Mark your calendars for a day of fun and festivity as Keep Terrebonne Beautiful proudly presents the 2024 Pirates & Boots Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Houma Downtown Marina! Join us from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an unforgettable celebration of our rich bayou heritage, all while supporting Keep Terrebonne Beautiful’s mission to prevent litter and beautify Terrebonne Parish.

Explore the vibrant Bayou Bazaar, a treasure trove of arts and crafts, offering unique, locally crafted goods. Savor delicious eats from the Captain’s Galley food court, featuring MyFoods, Lemons and Crumbs, Ceaux’s Catering and Treats, Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse, Bayouland Cooking, Bee Cool Snowballs, and more! Indulge your taste buds in a variety of cuisines, from savory barbecue to sweet treats.

Family-friendly fun awaits at Shipmate Shores, with activities for all ages, including interactive exhibits from LUMCON’s R/V Acadiana, Terrebonne Parish Library, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, and more. Kids will love the photo booth, face painting, and entertainment provided by our community partners.