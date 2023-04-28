Check out these upcoming ribbon cuttings in Terrebonne Parish!

Three businesses in Terrebonne Parish are hosting ribbon cuttings to celebrate their openings in the month of May. Check out the dates and locations below to support these local businesses:

ROCKSTARS OF TOMORROW MUSICIANS ACADEMY: Ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at 895 Verret Street in Houma to celebrate the grand opening of Rockstars of Tomorrow Musicians Academy. Live music will be performed by Joe Stark and The Shalubee Shuffle Band.

DESSELLES FIREARMS: Ribbon cutting on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at 723 Grand Caillou Road in Houma to celebrate the grand opening of Desselles Firearms. There will be food, door prizes, and discounts.

EXTREME MIXED MARTIAL ARTS AND FITNESS: Ribbon cutting on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at 1221 Grand Caillou Road in Houma to celebrate the grand opening of Extreme Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness.