Check out what’s happening at Market at the Marina this Saturday

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, April 1, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

April is National Donate Life Month; therefore, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Association (LOPA) will be providing education and resources regarding organ donation. Nutrition education and services will be available by Terrebonne General Weight Management Dietitians. The market lineup comprises over thirty food and health vendors, including fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, bread, butter, jams, jellies, salsa, infused cooking oil, ready-to-heat sauces, baked goods, body items, and more. There will be a new food court featuring a variety of hot-cooked food trucks and trailers. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. Cookbooks will also be for sale.

Stop by St Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab and try out new experiments, then try canvas painting with Little Arts Studio, followed by face painting with The Cheeky Palette. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt and visit the Easter bunny by Luminate Houma.

This month’s Marina Sprout theme includes fitness games and a handwashing activity. Kids will receive a $2 voucher for completing the challenge. Parents can register their kids at the information booth, pick up their sprout journal, and head to the monthly challenge area. Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care proudly sponsor this new healthy initiative at Market at the Marina.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.