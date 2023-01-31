Check out what’s new at Market at the Marina, this Saturday!

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, February 4, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) at the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

The annual “King Cakes for a Cause” is underway to support the local fight against cancer. Regular and mini-sized Hum “M” Bird King Cakes will be available for purchase, and 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The vendor lineup includes fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, bread, jams, jellies, salsa, infused cooking oil, ready-to-heat sauces, sweets, pastries, hair care, body items, and more. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

Get your face painted by The Cheeky Palette or enjoy canvas painting with The Little Arts Studio. St Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will be back with new experiments.

This month’s Marina Sprout theme is a mystery fitness game. Kids will receive a $2 voucher for completing the challenge. Parents can register their kids at the information booth, pick up their sprout journal, and head to the monthly challenge area. Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care proudly sponsor this new healthy initiative at Market at the Marina.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.