A Thibodaux tradition has returned to Grady V’s!

The Christmas Eve Carving Table dinner event is back, allowing families a chance to be together during this special time, without the stress of cooking and hosting. Full families gather at the Carving Table with excitement in the air, in anticipation of the next day.

Multiple seatings will be staggered between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. on December 24. The menu includes a wide range of specialty meats, house-made sauces and glazes, hearty sides, soups and salads, and of course, desserts!

“The Christmas Eve Carving Table was started in 2016. It was a yearly family tradition for quite a few families in the Thibodaux area, until 2020 when (due to safety restrictions) we decided to not host it,” shared Emily Rini, marketing director. “Then, with everyone still recovering from Hurricane Ida last year, we thought it would be wise to hold off one more year. Now it’s back and we are so excited to be able to celebrate Christmas Eve with our much loved & appreciated guests again!”

“My favorite part of the carving table event is the family atmosphere, and the feeling of togetherness. Families are spending time and gathering, while I get to spend time with my extended work family for a special occasion,” shared Chef Brent Daigle.

The best way to secure a reservation for the Christmas Eve Carving Table is to call 985-446-8894. Both small and large parties can be accommodated but be sure to book early because they are already filling up quickly!