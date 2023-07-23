Christmas in July: Here are some holiday events coming to the area in December 2023

Phedra Jackson named Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the YearJuly 23, 2023
With less than 6 months until Christmas 2023, it’s time to start thinking about tickets for some fun winter-wonderland events!
Here are a few events coming to Terrebonne/Lafourche Parishes this Christmas Season.
- Winter Wonderland: Southdown Plantation and Museum presents their Winter Wonderland Family Fun Event on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. This family-friendly event will feature food trucks, music, refreshments, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves, snowmen, and an ice rink.
- Sugarplum Shindig: Amplify Events and Promotions, sponsored by Green Acres Christmas Store, presents their Sugarplum Shindig on Saturday, December 9, through Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Oaks Venue. Activities will include gingerbread house decorating, a hot chocolate bar, character photo-ops, mimosas, cookie decorating, a pancake bar, a Sugar Plum Fairy performance, and additional entertainment by Broadway on the Bayou. Gingerbread house and cookie decorating kits are sold separately for $35 here.
- First Annual Cookies and Crumpets: The Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle presents their First Annual Cookies and Crumpets event on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the Nicholls Ballroom. Come out in your Christmas best and enjoy a unique Christmas experience with visits from Reverend Mario E. Dorsonville, St. Nicholas, Mrs. Clause, and St. Nicholas’ special spiritual elves. Attendees will enjoy Christmas carols from We & Mrs. Jones, Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, mimosas and champagne (21+), letters to St. Nicholas, and much more. Each child will also leave with a special Christmas bell from the Bishop to ring on Christmas morning. Children of all ages are welcome! Tickets are $50 for adults, $30 for children, and children under 2 are free. Purchase your tickets now here.