The circus is coming to town! Carden International is excited to announce its Circus Spectacular is coming to Thibodaux on Wednesday, September 21, at the Harang Auditorium.

The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m., providing families with a thrilling night full of magical memories that will last a lifetime. The circus will feature magic tricks, clowns, daredevils, exotic animals, aerialists, and acrobats. Guests can arrive at the venue one hour prior to showtime to enjoy pre-show activities for all ages, including elephant, camel, and horse rides, fun inflatables, and face painting!

Admission to the circus is $10 for children 12 and under, and $25 per adult. Special seating accommodations can be made by contacting the Harang Municipal Auditorium at (985) 446-7260. Advance ticket purchasing is available online. For more information, contact the Harang Municipal Auditorium at (985) 446-7260.