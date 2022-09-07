CIS to host free ABI and Thermal Imaging Screening in Gray

September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month (PAD) and the Cardiovascular Institute of the South is helping raise awareness on the dangerous disease. CIS will host a free ABI and Thermal Imaging Screening on Thursday, September 8, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Screening will be provided by Dr. Gopal and Dr. Rheam, with results provided on-site. CIS encourages the community to know the signs of PAD. Symptoms of the disease include pain or cramping after activity, and numbness, coldness, sores or ulcers that won’t heal, discoloration, hair loss, shiny skin and/or a weak pulse. “The risk for developing PAD increases with age and is highest for those over 50 years old. Smoking increases the chance of developing PAD three to five times. But other common risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, and a family history of vascular disease, heart attack or strokes,” reads a statement from the CIS..

The free screening event will be held at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, located at 191 Innovation Court STE A. Registration is required for the screening and can be completed by contacting the CIS at (985) 873-5058.