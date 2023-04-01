City of Thibodaux to host an city-wide Earth Day cleanup

The City of Thibodaux is set to host their first ever city-wide clean up ‘Keep our City Beautiful’ in recognition of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Volunteers participating to help keep Thibodaux clean will meet in the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium and will be assigned a team and a specific area of the City of Thibodaux to clean up. Just bring yourself and the City of Thibodaux will provide the rest for a great day of volunteerism! Weather will be monitored leading up to the event to ensure safety. For updates or more information, please visit the City of Thibodaux ‘Keep our City Beautiful’ Facebook.