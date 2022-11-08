The Houma Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Outdoor Show will take place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Thursday, November 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event will feature great food, drinks, live and silent auction, and raffles.

“Join us for the fun and fellowship as we celebrate Wetland and Waterfowl Conservation. There will be plenty of opportunities to win limited edition DU merchandise, outdoor gear, and guns! Come support Wetland Conservation and help preserve our hunting heritage,” reads a statement from Ducks Unlimited.

A variety of tickets can be purchased online, including single, couple, youth, and sponsorship opportunities. Ducks Unlimited is a grassroots, volunteer-based organization. Its members are conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts who live primarily throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.