Colonel Esports to host 10th Super Smash Brothers Tournament

Ready to show off your gaming skills? Nicholls State University’s Colonel Esports is hosting their 10th Super Smash Brothers Tournament this Friday, June 16, 2023 at 906 E 1st Street in Thibodaux.

This event is free and open to the community for all to come out and enjoy. Set-up, sign-ups, and warm-ups will begin at 4:00 p.m, with singles starting at 5:30 p.m. Those interested may register here.

For more information, please visit the Colonel Esports Facebook page. Read below for the information regarding the gameplay specifics:

General Information

7 Minutes

3 Stocks

Double Elimination

Best of 3

Top 8 is Best of 5

Items set to OFF and NONE

Team Attack set to ON for Doubles

Starter Stages