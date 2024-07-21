Color Outside the Lines at the Next Start Corporation Parent Cafe’

If you’re a parent or caregiver looking for a supportive, engaging community, join the Start Corporation on Friday, July 26th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Start Community Health Center Auditorium at 235 Civic Center Blvd, Houma.

The “Coloring Outside of the Lines” Parent Cafe’, where broken crayons still color, aims to provide a safe and welcoming space for parents and caregivers to come together, build new friendships, and engage in meaningful conversations. It’s an opportunity for individuals to share experiences, discuss both the joys and challenges of parenting, and offer support to one another. From parenting tips to personal anecdotes, there’s something for everyone.Lunch will be provided, and there will be exciting door prizes.

Parent Cafe’s aim is to cover five protective factors crucial for strengthening families: resilience, relationships, support, knowledge, and communication. For more information, please contact (985) 333-1629 or mcchouma@startcorp.org. Click here to register.