Color Story Workshop explores messages and meanings of colors

April Daisy invites you to tap into your color story at the Color Story Workshop and explore how colors represent you. The workshop will cover the basic rainbow and several other colors. “You may not have ever wondered why you choose the colors you do, but the truth is, there are messages and meanings within those colors. From your absolute favorite to ones you wouldn’t even consider, these colors are choices you’re making based on how you feel about yourself and the world around you,” said Daisy.

Daisy will share her general knowledge on colors with guests based on years of study. A question and answer session will follow the presentation, helping guests see colors in a new light. The Color Story Workshop will take place at Root to Rise Yoga Studio, located at 605 Barrow St, Houma, on Saturday, August 6, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the workshop are $40 and can be purchased online.