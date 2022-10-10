Come Brunch and Listen to Jazz at the TCU Jazz Brunch!

The Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) will host its Jazz Brunch on November 6, in Houma, but the cause can be supported now!

Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting Help TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens. The food bank is also holding a silent auction in which they are looking for participants. To help the cause raise critical funds by participating in the auction or making a donation, reach out to Spud McConnell at spud@tcufoodbank.org.

What’s a brunch without Jazz? You don’t have to travel over an hour to get the true Jazz and brunch experience. Music will be provided by the well-known Assunto Dukes! A Dukes of Dixieland tribute band. They are nationally renowned musicians playing real jazz music!

There will also be a silent auction hosted by Black Tie Auctions that include cruises, signed sports memorabilia, art, jewelry, and much more! You can help raise critical funds by participating in the auction or by donating. The online auction will close at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

The brunch will be held at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St., in Houma. Come out for a morning or afternoon that will be filled with food catered by Michelle’s of Houma, Mimosas provided by Downtown Rotary, fun festivities, and music, all while filling pantries! Morning brunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the afternoon event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There are also multiple ticket options available along with an opportunity to sponsor a full table! Tickets are $50 and include a Jazz Brunch, beverages, networking, fellowship, and fun! If you just want to check out the concert, no worries, there are options for that as well. For $25, a concert ticket includes seats on the balcony to enjoy the Jazz concert all while still networking and enjoying fellowship. Although the concert tickets do not include food or beverages, there will be some available in the concession area.

All proceeds will go to the St. Francis Vegetable Garden. The non-profit has two gardens, one in Houma and one in Thibodaux, and they have big plans coming up! The gardens will provide fresh produce to the food insecure in our communities. The gardens will have 75 rows, tractors, and Gap Foods will be donating cabbage and lettuce seedlings for the winter harvest. They will be able to accomplish these tasks because of the money being raised at the Jazz Brunch.

Click here for more information or to start bidding?! Want to attend? Click here to purchase your tickets today!