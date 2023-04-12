Come enjoy a drive-thru Shrimp Boil Fundraiser benefiting The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System

Need a break from cooking dinner? Join The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System for a fun, quick, and easy drive-thru Shrimp Boil Fundraiser on Thursday, April 20, 2023!

Participants can pick up a dinner plate including corn, shrimp, and potatoes for $15 per plate at Terrebonne General Drive Thru Center, 8200 Main Street in Houma from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. All seafood is provided by Louisiana Seafood. Make sure to purchase plate tickets for you and your family ahead of time here. Plate tickets may also be purchased in the Terrebonne General Gift Shop or by calling (985) 850-6206 (via Credit Card, Cash, or Venmo).

All proceeds go to benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System, a non-profit organization founded in 2010 with a mission to improve the health and well-being of the people of South Louisiana, as stated on their official website. In partnership with Terrebonne General Health System and our donors, the Foundation has helped:

Provide outreach, screening, and education to the community,

Athletic and nutrition training to students in our parish,

Provide lifesaving equipment for the Emergency department,

Provide support for infants in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,

Provide patient assistance for the uninsured and underinsured, and

Provide employees with emergency relief.

Help them continue to make a difference in the community by supporting the Shrimp Boil Fundraiser! For more information, please visit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System Facebook.