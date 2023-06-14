Come make history at Houma’s 1st annual Juneteenth Festival

Houma will make history with the first annual Juneteenth Festival in the area on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Moss Park. All are invited to come out and “celebrate the freedom, resilience, resistance, restitution, and remembering of Black people in the United States.”

Juneteenth, also referred to as America’s Second Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Houma’s Juneteenth Festival will include music, food, games, fun, art activities, mental health awareness, and more, and will kick off a weekend of celebrations as Thibodaux gears up to host their Juneteenth Festival on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Read more about Thibodaux’s Juneteenth Festival, as well as the importance of Juneteenth as a holiday, here.

Donations are now being accepted for Houma’s 1st Annual Juneteenth Festival in order to help read budget goals for the celebration. All donations are much needed and appreciated. To donate, or for information about the upcoming festival, please call (985) 346-2070. Bring your lawn chairs and your family to make history celebrating this important holiday!