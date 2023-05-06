Come out for a Shrimp Boil Fundraiser in support of the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building

On Friday, May 19, 2023, come out to 202 Main Street in Lockport from 10:30 a.m-3:00 p.m. for a Shrimp Boil Fundraiser in support of the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building!

The Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building has recently launched a new fundraising campaign, “Bring Back the Boat Museum,” in an effort to rebuild their center after sustaining significant damage from Hurricane Ida. The next event is an upcoming Shrimp Boil –Come eat some delicious food in support of this important cultural landmark. The Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building is, “an important education and historical center for [the] community and region, including a rich history.” At their upcoming Shrimp Boil Fundraiser, attendees can pay $14 per plate, each plate including a full pound of boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes, and dip. The event will be catered by JD Onsight, and is sponsored by Friends for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building.

For more information about the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building, please visit their Facebook or call (985) 532-5106. Make sure to mark your calendars to come out and show your support for this community staple