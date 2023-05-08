Come out for Brunch, Bags, & Bingo hosted by Amplify Events & Productions!

Amplify Events & Promotions is proud to present their Brunch, Bags, & Bingo Event coming on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro in Thibodaux! Come out for a chance to win a designer bag, with all proceeds going towards Light Up Lafourche.

“We wanted to put on an event to benefit the nonprofit Light Up Lafourche,” said . “They are an organization that donates Christmas trees to families who have never had one before. It may not sound like a lot, but having a festive tree for the first time in your life can make a big difference for kids in the area around the holidays. It’s a simple gesture, but so meaningful.” The event will include a delicious brunch and several different bingo games, with the winner of each game receiving a purse for their prize. However, the winner of the last game will be gifted a beautiful Louis Vuitton bag!

Brunch, Bags, & Bingo is sponsored by Josie Dylynn Boutique and Frank’s Supermarket. Attendees may purchase tickets here for $100 per person– don’t wait, there are a limited number of seats available! For more information, please visit the Amplify Events & Promotions Facebook page.