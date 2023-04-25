Come out for the 16th Annual Southdown Bar Crawfish Boil-Off!

Its time for a day of family fun! CASA of Terrebonne, Herman Joseph Courville Foundation, and Southdown Bar are excited to announce their 16th annual Crawfish Boil-Off on Saturday, May 6, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Crawfish Boil-Off will include live music by Beep Beep & The Jeeps and crawfish sales, beginning at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a live auction beginning at 2:00 p.m. and an inflatable bounce house and KNOA Ice for kids to enjoy.

If you are interested in participating as a crawfish boiling team, please register at Southdown Bar or Pours Tavern up until May 5, 2023 for $75 a team. Participants may register online through Venmo @hjcfoundation, be sure to include your name and phone number. Day of registrations are welcome. There will be trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. Teams must provide all their own boiling gear as well as tents. Read the full list of rules, as well as find applications and sponsorship forms, here. For more information, please visit the Herman Joseph Courville Facebook or website for more information.