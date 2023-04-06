Come out for the 2023 La Fete du Monde in Raceland!

Come on out and enjoy the upcoming La Fete du Monde in Raceland! This fun Cajun fair will take place on April 21, April 22, and April 23, 2023 at Lafourche Parish Pavilion Highway 1 at Highway 90. The event will include great Cajun food, games, rides, and family fun for all ages.

Check out La Fete du Monde’s event schedule below:

Friday, April 21 Freddie Rodrigue: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Auction: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Dirty Water Blues: 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 22 Pat 2 Lah: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Sideshow: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Auction: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. J.P. Bourgeois Band: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Auction: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Contraflow: 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 23 Sunday Mass: 9:00 a.m. Tet Der: 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Auction: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Travis Thibodaux Band: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

PAY ONE PRICE RIDES All weekend: $75 Friday, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m: $25 Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m: $25 Saturday, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m: $25 Saturday, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m: $25 Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m: $25 Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m: $25



For more information, please call (985) 805-3772 or (985) 691-2517 or visit La Fete du Monde’s Facebook page.