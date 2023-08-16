Come out for the Community Emergency Aid Fundraiser this weekend!

The Lafourche Concerts and Events Club is hosting their Emergency Aid Community Fundraiser this Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. at the Cut Off Youth Center.

“This is our main fundraiser for our Community Emergency Fund,” explained Kyle Williams, president and founder of the Lafourche Concert and Events Club. “Our Emergency Fund is the money we give to the community for anything from a house fire to a large scale disaster like Hurricane Ida. Through our fundraisers, we try to put away as much money as we can for a rainy day.”

The fundraiser will include all-day live music, great food, raffles, Kona Ice, drinks, and more. The Lafourche Concert and Events Club is also still seeking artisans and crafters to serve as vendors during the Emergency Aid event this weekend. If you are interested in vending, please click here to fill out the form.

For more details about the upcoming Emergency Aid Community Fundraiser, including vendor information and the musical line-up and schedule, please visit their Facebook or website.