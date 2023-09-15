Come out for the FREE 2023 WiseWoman Houma Wellness Expo

Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grant Opportunities Supporting Financial, Physical and Mental WellnessSeptember 15, 2023
Nelson Paul Morvant, Jr.September 15, 2023
Community members are invited to attend the upcoming WiseWoman Wellness Expo on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. This event is FREE to attend.
Come enjoy a day of FREE chef-prepared, deliciously healthy food, an on-site yoga instructor, wellness checks, and a bag of nutritional food items. Those interested can also enroll in the WiseWoman program, alongside attending this event, to receive a free $50 food voucher.
The WiseWoman Initiative is as follows: “Accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. The WISEWOMAN (Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for WOMen Across the Nation) program was created to help women understand and reduce their risk for heart disease and stroke by providing services to promote lasting heart-healthy lifestyles. Working with low-income, uninsured and underinsured women aged 40 to 64 years, the program provides heart disease and stroke risk factor screenings and services that promote healthy behaviors. The WISEWOMAN program currently is administered through CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention (DHDSP).”
To RSVP to the upcoming Houma event, and to learn more about the WiseWoman Program, please visit their website.