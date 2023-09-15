Come out for the FREE 2023 WiseWoman Houma Wellness Expo

The WiseWoman Initiative is as follows: “Accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. The WISEWOMAN (Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for WOMen Across the Nation) program was created to help women understand and reduce their risk for heart disease and stroke by providing services to promote lasting heart-healthy lifestyles. Working with low-income, uninsured and underinsured women aged 40 to 64 years, the program provides heart disease and stroke risk factor screenings and services that promote healthy behaviors. The WISEWOMAN program currently is administered through CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention (DHDSP).”

To RSVP to the upcoming Houma event, and to learn more about the WiseWoman Program, please visit their website.