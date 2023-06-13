Come out for the Houma Sports Card & Collectibles Show!

Calling all card collectors! Krispy Cards presents their upcoming Houma Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 8:00a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma.

The Houma Sports Cards & Collectibles Show will include everything from sports card vendors, to Pokemon card vendors, to shoe vendors! All tables are currently booked, so it will be a full event with lots to offer. Attendees will also be able to enjoy food, drinks, free parking, and door prizes.

Tickets for the Houma Sports Cards & Collectibles Show are only $5, and kids may enter for free. For more information about this upcoming event, please visit the official Facebook page or call a Jayden Rougeau at (985) 856-8591.