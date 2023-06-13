Come out for the Houma Sports Card & Collectibles Show!

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers to host Rodeo Night
June 13, 2023
Thibodaux to host Juneteenth Freedom Festival in MLK Park
June 13, 2023

Calling all card collectors! Krispy Cards presents their upcoming Houma Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 8:00a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma.


The Houma Sports Cards & Collectibles Show will include everything from sports card vendors, to Pokemon card vendors, to shoe vendors! All tables are currently booked, so it will be a full event with lots to offer. Attendees will also be able to enjoy food, drinks, free parking, and door prizes.

Tickets for the Houma Sports Cards & Collectibles Show are only $5, and kids may enter for free. For more information about this upcoming event, please visit the official Facebook page or call a Jayden Rougeau at (985) 856-8591.

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

June 13, 2023

Thibodaux to host Juneteenth Freedom Festival in MLK Park

Read more