Come out for the Lafourche Youth & Teen Empowerment Experience, “Seeds of Greatness”

Come out to the Thibodaux High School Auditorium on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. to participate in the Lafourche Youth & Teen Empowerment Experience, “Seeds of Greatness.” Join other members in the community to hear motivational speeches, performances, and more to help empower local kids and teens.
The Seeds of Greatness is hosted by Corey Harris, a Houma-based author and empowerment speaker who has given empowerment speeches across south Louisiana. As stated on his website, “Corey loves speaking about topics such as: confidence, positivity, resiliency, and persistence. Many people have voiced their appreciation for his significant content and his ability to get others to relate to his message.”
The Seeds of Greatness will feature multiple guest speakers and performers:
This event is completely free to the public and open to all community members.