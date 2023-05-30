Come out for the Lafourche Youth & Teen Empowerment Experience, “Seeds of Greatness”

May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023

Come out to the Thibodaux High School Auditorium on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. to participate in the Lafourche Youth & Teen Empowerment Experience, “Seeds of Greatness.” Join other members in the community to hear motivational speeches, performances, and more to help empower local kids and teens.

The Seeds of Greatness is hosted by Corey Harris, a Houma-based author and empowerment speaker who has given empowerment speeches across south Louisiana. As stated on his website, “Corey loves speaking about topics such as:  confidence, positivity, resiliency, and persistence.  Many people have voiced their appreciation for his significant content and his ability to get others to relate to his message.”


The Seeds of Greatness will feature multiple guest speakers and performers:

  • Blakely Falgout: Empowerment Speaker and Louisiana Middle School Student of the Year 
  • Jesse Turner: Empowerment Speaker and Covenant Christian Football Head Coach 
  • Corey “The Difference Maker” Harris: Empowerment Speaker 
  • Jamar Celestine: Empowerment Speaker and Houma Christian Football Head Coach 
  • K. Levy: Empowerment Performer and Recording Artist
  • Shavon Coleman: Empowerment Speaker, Thibodaux High Alumni, and Former LSU Basketball Standout 
  • Jaylon Coleman: Empowerment Speaker, 4 Star All Purpose Back, and 4A 200 Meter State Champion
  • Kobie Jones: Empowerment Speaker and 3 Sport Award Winner
  • DJ AyyyBooBoo: Empowerment DJ 
  • Anika Fair: Empowerment Performer 
  • Altina Sims: Empowerment Performer and Spoken Word Artist

This event is completely free to the public and open to all community members.

Isabelle Gareis

May 30, 2023

