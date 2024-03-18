Come out for Upside Down’s 3rd Annual 3.21 Down Syndrome

Upside Downs invites community members to come out for the third annual 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash! Put on your best crazy socks and come out to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum for a fun day in support of Upside Downs.

The day will begin with a 5k run immediately followed by a little extra .11 mile fun dash– the 3.21 miles represent that individuals with Down syndrome have 3 copies of the 21st chromosome. After the race, we invite everyone to come out for a huge World Down Syndrome Day Celebration at Grady V’s with live music from Bucktown All-Stars and Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous. Get dressed in your favorite blue and yellow fit, make sure to rock your crazy socks, and join us on the Back Porch at Grady V’s. There will be food and beverages, a jambalaya cook-off, face painting, and so much more!

Check in will begin at 8:00 a.m, with the 5k race beginning at 9:00 a.m. This race is for everyone– whether you’re an avid 5k runner, trying to hit your PR before your next big marathon, or sticking to your resolution to stay fit, or you just want to grab a friend and enjoy a weekend run.

About Upside Downs: Upside Downs, Inc. is a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization committed to helping the Down syndrome community through new parent support, recreational activities, raising awareness and advocating for a brighter future. We are a local affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society and the National Down Syndrome Congress. Our goal is to promote the “Upside” and positive aspects of Down syndrome and further our belief that Anything is possible with Down syndrome.