Come out to Golden Meadow for the 108th Annual Blessing of the Boats

This Saturday, April 6, 2024, come out to the bayou for the 108th Annual Blessing of the Boats! Wish local fisherman a successful year at the oldest consecutively-held blessing of the fleet in the United States.

Join in the festivities at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow starting at 11:00 a.m. The Blessing of the Boats and Parade will take place at 2:00 p.m, and the Fisherman’s Mass will follow at 5:00 p.m.

The fun will include kids’ activities, and live entertainment, alongside refreshments including hot dogs, water, tea, jambalaya, hamburgers, desserts, cracklin’, soft drinks, shrimp fettuccine, and kettle corn. T-shirts commemorating the event will also be on sale for $10 each.

Your participation and support will benefit the Youth Formation Ministry and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church.

For more information, please visit Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s Facebook or website.